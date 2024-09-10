According to the police, the vehicle was recovered by a private towing service after the accident. Bild: Keystone

A 33-year-old female driver crashed down a slope in the Ober Boden area of Innerthal SZ on Tuesday afternoon. A 23-year-old passenger was in the car with her, according to the Schwyz cantonal police. The two occupants sustained minor injuries and were able to free themselves from the car.

The 33-year-old female driver was flown to hospital by Rega for a check-up. The co-driver sought medical treatment himself, the police reported.

The two were driving on a gravel road towards Wägitalersee at 3.45 pm. The driver drove into a ditch on the right-hand side. When she was able to steer the vehicle back onto the gravel road, she drove over the edge of the road on the opposite side, according to the police. The car then plunged several meters down the slope and overturned until it finally came to a standstill in a forest.

