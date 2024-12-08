17 people have been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after a dinner in a tent in Giswil NW. Symbolic image: Keystone

Yesterday, 26 people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning during a night meal at a campsite in Giswil OW.

SDA

During a dinner in a dome tent on a campsite in Giswil OW, 26 people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday evening. 17 of them had to be taken to hospital.

At around 10.30 p.m., several people suddenly fell unconscious or complained of feeling unwell, the Obwalden cantonal police reported on Sunday.

The group of 35 people then immediately made their way out into the fresh air. According to the police, a total of 26 people were injured and 17 were hospitalized.

Rescue teams from seven cantons deployed

According to initial investigations, there had been an excessive build-up of carbon monoxide in the tent over the course of the evening, resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning in several people. It was not initially known whether the poisoning was related to a heater. The police did not provide any further details.

The cause of the increased accumulation of carbon monoxide is being investigated by the cantonal police together with the Zurich Forensic Institute, they said.

The incident triggered a large-scale deployment of emergency services. Rescue services from no fewer than seven cantons, two rescue helicopters and several police patrols were deployed alongside the fire department.

SDA