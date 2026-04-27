"190,000 remind you of your responsibility," was the message addressed to the members of the National Council. Keystone

With a campaign on the Bundesplatz in Bern, carers have called for the immediate and complete implementation of the care initiative. They handed over a petition with almost 190,000 signatures to members of the Federal Parliament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The appeal was initiated by the "Bündnis Gesundheitspersonal" (Healthcare Staff Alliance), which brings together trade unions and staff associations from the care sector. At midday, around 200 nurses gathered on the Bundesplatz with a huge banner, signs with demands and a large heart, the alliance wrote in a communiqué on Monday.

The background to the action was the special session of the National Council, which began on Monday afternoon. From Tuesday, the large chamber will discuss the law on the implementation of the care initiative. The already inadequate draft bill from the Federal Council has been weakened even further by the National Council's preliminary committee, criticized the alliance. If Parliament adopts the Commission's draft, the care initiative will remain ineffective.

The draft law is "absolutely inadequate", as it does not provide for any improvements in working conditions, it said. The alliance warned of a "blatant disregard for the will of the electorate".

The people and cantons approved the care initiative in November 2021. The reason for the upcoming debate in the National Council is the second stage of the implementation of the referendum. The Federal Council wants to improve working conditions in the care sector with shorter maximum working hours per week, more predictable services and negotiations on collective employment contracts. A conservative majority of the responsible National Council committee, on the other hand, would like to do without several measures for cost reasons and give the social partners more room for maneuver.