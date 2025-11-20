  1. Residential Customers
In Amlikon-Bissegg TG Carriage gets out of control - two injured

Sven Ziegler

20.11.2025

A horse-drawn carriage got out of control in Amlikon-Bissegg TG on Wednesday afternoon. The coachman fell from the carriage and shortly afterwards a pedestrian was hit by the driverless carriage and suffered moderate injuries.

20.11.2025, 12:06

An unusual traffic accident occurred in the Thurgau municipality of Amlikon-Bissegg on Wednesday. According to the Thurgau cantonal police, a 68-year-old man was driving a horse-drawn carriage on the Thurtalstrasse shortly after 2 pm.

In the Leutmerken area, the coachman lost control: one of the horses suddenly bolted, the carriage left the road and went off the road. The 68-year-old fell from the carriage and sustained minor injuries.

However, the carriage did not stop. The carriage and the two horses ran off in a northerly direction along a country lane. The next collision occurred as they passed a chapel: a 72-year-old pedestrian was hit by the driverless carriage. The man was moderately seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service, as reported by Blick.

The animals were stopped a short time later. One of the horses had minor injuries and was taken to a vet for further checks.

Several thousand francs worth of damage was caused to the carriage and the surrounding area. The Thurgau cantonal police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

