The Bern cantonal police were called out on Tuesday following an accident in a tunnel in Worb. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a head-on collision between two cars in Worb BE. Two people were seriously injured and a third person later died in hospital.

Dominik Müller

On Tuesday, shortly before 4.15 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a traffic accident between two cars in the Wislen Tunnel in Worb BE.

According to the report, a female driver was driving on Rubigenstrasse, turned right onto Worblenstrasse at the traffic circle and then crossed into the oncoming lane in the Wislen Tunnel for reasons still to be clarified. There, she collided with an oncoming car, writes the Bern cantonal police in a statement.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to hospital by two ambulances after receiving initial treatment at the scene. The passenger in the car coming from Worb was taken to hospital in a critical condition by a third ambulance, where she died a short time later.

There are concrete indications as to the identity of the deceased, but identification is still pending.

As a result of the accident and rescue work, the Wislen Tunnel had to be completely closed for several hours. A detour was set up by the Worb fire department and the professional fire department of Berne Fire and Rescue Service.

The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.