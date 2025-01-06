The woman died at the scene. Imago

A serious traffic accident occurred in Krauchthal on Sunday evening. A female driver died at the scene of the accident. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Sven Ziegler

At 5.20 p.m. on Sunday, the Bern cantonal police received a report that a traffic accident had occurred on Länggasse in Krauchthal BE. According to current information, a driver was traveling from Boll in the direction of Krauchthal when, for reasons still to be clarified, he crossed into the oncoming lane at Längmatt. There, he intended to avoid an oncoming car and collided first head-on with it and then sideways with a camper van, which was also traveling in the direction of Krauchthal. The camper and the driver of the car came to a standstill next to the road.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle died at the scene of the accident. There are concrete indications of the identity of the deceased, but formal identification is still pending. The occupants of the camper van and the driver of the car coming from Boll were uninjured.

The section of road in question had to be closed for several hours. A detour was set up by the fire department.

In addition to the special services of the Bern cantonal police, three ambulance teams, a Rega helicopter, specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, the Care Team of the Canton of Bern, the professional fire department of Bern Protection and Rescue, the Vechigen fire department and the Krauchthal fire department were deployed. The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.