Cash initiators wanted to go further than permitted in the voting booklet. Image: Keystone

The cash initiative is likely to receive broad support, although it changes little. Documents show that the committee tried to make it more pointed than the text allows.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to polls, the cash initiative is extremely popular, although the Federal Council and parliament emphasize that it would hardly change anything in practice.

Research by blue News shows that the initiative committee wanted to sharpen its proposal in the voting booklet more than the constitutional text allows.

The Federal Chancellery stopped passages that suggested a right to cash payments, which the initiative does not provide for.

The committee denies the accusation and says that the passages were merely intended to explain the aims of the initiative. Show more

It is rare for a popular initiative to be as popular as the cash initiative. According to the latest polls, 61% of voters are certain or more likely to put a yes vote in the ballot box next Sunday. Yet the Federal Council, parliament and most parties agree that the initiative will hardly change anything in practice.

Research by blue News now shows that the initiators apparently wanted to present their proposal in the voting booklet in a more attractive way than the initiative text allows - with wording that, in the view of the Federal Chancellery, overshot the mark.

Popular initiative calls for no obligation to accept cash

Let's remember what the initiative actually demands: it wants to insert two new provisions into the Federal Constitution. Firstly, the Confederation should be obliged to ensure that coins and banknotes are available in sufficient quantities at all times. Secondly, any replacement of the Swiss franc with another currency should be put to a mandatory vote by the people and the cantons.

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Ja zu einer unabhängigen, freien Schweizer Währung mit Münzen oder Banknoten (Bargeld ist Freiheit)» Art. 99 Abs. 1bis und 5 1bis Der Bund stellt sicher, dass Münzen oder Banknoten immer in genügender Menge zur Verfügung stehen. 5 Der Ersatz des Schweizerfrankens durch eine andere Währung muss Volk und Ständen zur Abstimmung unterbreitet werden

The initiative does not write a right to pay with cash into the constitution. Nor does it create an obligation to accept cash at the checkout.

Despite this clear starting position, the committee wanted to place two sentences in the red voting booklet that - at least in the view of the Federal Chancellery - are not covered by the initiative text.

Committee wanted "right to pay with real money" sentence

Specifically, the initiators proposed the following passage in their draft: The initiative "clearly and bindingly protects our right to pay with real money - constitutionally guaranteed and without backdoors for a cashless future." And further: "Our initiative preserves free choice, protects personal freedom - and secures a piece of living democracy."

This is confirmed by documents from last October, which blue News was able to view. At that time, the Federal Chancellery invited the committees to submit text proposals for the referendum booklet.

The draft is usually edited and finally approved by the Federal Council. According to the law, the government can "amend or reject defamatory, blatantly untruthful (...) statements". Legally, these are "explanations by the Federal Council". The Federal Council must consider the arguments of the committees, but is not obliged to adopt their wording.

Confederation: "There is no such right"

The reaction of the Federal Chancellery was correspondingly clear. An internal memo states: "This passage is blatantly untrue and must be changed. There is no such right and therefore it cannot be protected." The Federal Chancellery, which drafts the voting booklet, stated that the initiative does not require the acceptance of cash.

Article 3 of the Currency Act does contain an "acceptance obligation". It states, for example: "Swiss banknotes must be accepted for payment by any person without restriction." However, the Federal Council and the authorities regard this wording as "dispositive law". In other words, the article in the law is a dead letter because companies are allowed to dictate otherwise to their customers on the basis of economic freedom.

Art. 3 Annahmepflicht Währungsgesetz 1 Jede Person ist gehalten, bis zu 100 schweizerische Umlaufmünzen an Zahlung zu nehmen. Umlauf-, Gedenk- und Anlagemünzen werden von der Schweizerischen Nationalbank und den öffentlichen Kassen des Bundes unbeschränkt zum Nennwert angenommen. 2 Schweizerische Banknoten müssen von jeder Person unbeschränkt an Zahlung genommen werden.

A second cash initiative wanted to write an explicit right to pay with cash into the constitution. However, it failed due to too few signatures. The Federal Chancellery noted: "However, this does not imply a right to pay with cash - whether a business accepts cash or not is up to it."

Committee denies accusation

Richard Koller from the cash initiative committee denies the accusation when asked by blue News. "The published initiative text was always the sole authoritative legal point of reference. Our wording was intended to explain the political objective and the practical effect of the constitutional mandate in understandable language - not to assert a directly enforceable individual right against private individuals."

On request, the committee also confirms that its initiative "does not create an obligation to accept goods at the checkout". However, it does create a "permanent duty of protection" for politicians. In the view of the initiators, this duty is only fulfilled "if cash actually remains available and usable in everyday life - and does not merely exist formally". In other words, legislators and authorities should not simply let the trend run its course, but actively ensure the preservation of cash.