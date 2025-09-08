  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Federal Parliament ticker Cash, PFAS and SRG: these are the topics of the fall session

Petar Marjanović

8.9.2025

The National Council and Council of States will discuss numerous popular initiatives and other business in the fall session of the Federal Parliament, which begins today. (Archive image)
The National Council and Council of States will discuss numerous popular initiatives and other business in the fall session of the Federal Parliament, which begins today. (Archive image)
sda

In September, the Federal Parliament will once again be full of elected members of the National Council and Council of States. blue News summarizes the most important decisions here in the session ticker.

08.09.2025, 08:30

08.09.2025, 12:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The National Council and Council of States meet for three weeks in September for the fall session.
  • blue News tickers the decisions here.
Show more