Casino Davos has to pay almost 1 million. (symbolic image) sda

Casino Davos has to dig deep into its pockets. After software errors, banned players were able to play again or received advertising - the Federal Administrative Court has now confirmed the high fine.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Casino Davos must pay a fine of around 970,000 Swiss francs.

Software errors meant that banned players were able to play again or receive advertising.

The Federal Administrative Court confirms the sanction and also refers to previous violations. Show more

Casino Davos must pay a fine of 970,000 Swiss francs. Due to two software glitches, blocked players were able to try their luck on the online platform or receive advertising. The Federal Administrative Court dismissed the casino's appeal.

The protection of players from the dangers of gambling, which is enshrined in the Gambling Act, is a key objective of the law. This was stated by the Federal Administrative Court in a ruling published on Wednesday. Anyone who fails to guarantee this protection must expect consequences. Casino Davos is feeling the effects of this.

Errors occurred in March and October 2023 during two updates to the software associated with the online platform. As a result, banned players were able to gamble again for five days in March and for around two weeks in October. Of the total of 188 involuntarily unblocked players, 118 tried their luck.

Not the first sanction

The casino promptly made a voluntary disclosure to the Swiss Federal Gaming Board about each of the mishaps. This issued a sanction of 3 percent of the gross gaming revenue for 2023 amounting to around CHF 970,000. The Federal Administrative Court considers the amount of the fine to be justified, as there were two incidents within a short period of time. In addition, the malfunctions had persisted for days.

The court also took into account the fact that Casino Davos had already been fined by the Casino Commission in December 2020. According to the ruling, there was a breach of the ban on advertising to blocked persons in that case. (Judgment B-7445/2024 of 8.4.2026)