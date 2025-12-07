Casino Neuchâtel has challenged a sanction imposed by the Federal Gaming Board before the Federal Supreme Court. IMAGO/Zoonar

Despite precarious losses, Casino Neuchâtel allowed high-risk gamblers to continue playing - now it has to pay a fine of almost 600,000 francs. The Federal Administrative Court had clear words to say about the operator's passivity.

The Federal Administrative Court confirmed the fine despite an appeal and accused the casino of having played down warning signals on several occasions.

For example, an entrepreneur with a loss of 40,000 francs or an apprentice with a monthly salary of 500 francs and a loss of 4,000 francs in one evening were cited. Show more

The Federal Administrative Court confirmed a sanction of 570,850 francs against Casino Neuchâtel. This had been imposed on the casino by the Federal Gaming Board in 2023. The reason for this was a lack of vigilance towards several high-risk players.

The ruling by the Federal Administrative Court (FAC) on October 2, which was reported by the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Matin Dimanche" on Sunday, was appealed before the Federal Supreme Court (FSC). The amount of the administrative sanction of "medium severity", which was decided by the lower authority in March 2023, corresponded to 4 percent of the gross gaming revenue for the 2021 financial year, i.e. CHF 570,850.

The appellant company was then ordered to carry out a full review of all its social protection cases since 2021 and to take measures in relation to all those where this was necessary, according to the ruling of the court based in St. Gallen.

According to Le Matin Dimanche, an inspection in 2022 revealed shortcomings in the early detection of gambling addiction.

Apprentice lost 4,000 francs in one evening

In its ruling, the FAC took the view that the casino had played down clear signals too often. In its complaint, the company criticizes in particular the request to "change its procedures" as "vague".

The Sonntagszeitung cites, among others, an entrepreneur who lost 40,000 francs, an apprentice who earns 500 francs a month but lost 4,000 francs in one evening, a heavily indebted gambler and a family man who accumulated 36,000 francs in losses.

In several cases, the casino did not act soon enough or closed proceedings despite obviously fragile financial situations. The FAC criticized this passivity, rejected mitigating circumstances and added 10,000 francs in costs. This increased the total amount to almost CHF 600,000.