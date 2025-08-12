Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis rejected accusations against his department in front of journalists. (archive picture) Keystone

Speaking to journalists in Locarno, Cassis makes it clear that the path to a customs agreement with the USA is longer than hoped - and requires discreet coordination.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a break, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced a second round of negotiations with the USA on tariffs.

He rejected criticism of the FDFA's lack of activity and stated that the negotiating strategy would be coordinated by the Federal Council as a whole.

Mr. Cassis compared the situation to football, where many people give advice but the team has to score the goal. Show more

After a breather, a second round of negotiations with the USA on the tariffs is needed, said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Monday on the fringes of a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, in Locarno.

Not everything is in Trump's hands, Cassis explained at a brief media briefing. The behavior of the American president must always be considered in relation to that of Switzerland. It is normal that the goal is not achieved in the first round of negotiations. "It will take further attempts," said Cassis.

In response to the accusation that the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had not been "active" enough in the customs negotiations, Cassis replied that the strategy for the negotiations was that of the Federal Council as a whole.

Nine million football coaches

And this was also the case with relations with the USA. The "lead" is distributed among the various Federal Councillors depending on the area, with the FDFA coordinating and acting as a door opener if necessary. This all takes place in "absolute discretion".

When asked whether important personalities from the world of business could be involved, the Foreign Minister said that politics should not be confused with science fiction. Of course you talk to "captains of industry", but the whole thing is somewhat more complex. To him, it was like football: nine million people were suddenly the coach, but the team had to score the goal.

