Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis has met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem. X/Ignazio Cassis

With his visit to the Middle East, Ignazio Cassis is signaling an intensification of Swiss rhetoric in the Gaza conflict. Switzerland is calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you During his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis clearly criticized the restricted access for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

In talks with top Israeli and Palestinian politicians, Mr Cassis reiterated Switzerland's call for an immediate ceasefire and emphasized the two-state solution as a long-term goal.

The visit served as preparation for the UN Middle East Conference in New York. Show more

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Tuesday and Wednesday. In unusually clear terms, the Foreign Minister criticized the lack of access for humanitarian aid in Gaza - and made clear Israel's obligations as an occupying power. This is according to a statement from Cassis' Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Cassis met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem. He expressed his shock at the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. Humanitarian aid was "inadequate". Israel bears responsibility as an occupying power and must ensure "full, safe and unhindered access" for humanitarian aid.

Mr Cassis also reiterated Switzerland's position: an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Focus on two-state solution

In Ramallah in the West Bank, Mr. Cassis met the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Mustafa. According to the press release, the talks focused on rebuilding political prospects - with the two-state solution as the basis. Cassis emphasized the need to revive the dialogue, even if the political realities currently appear bleak.

I met with Palestinian PM and FM Muhamad Mustafa in Ramallah.



🇨🇭is gravely concerned by the unbearable humanitarian suffering in #Gaza. I reiterated our call for immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access in line with #IHL.



The need to return to diplomacy is urgent and… pic.twitter.com/0MAXMYeVFf — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) June 11, 2025

Cassis also published a photo from Mustafa's office on X with the inscription "State of Palestine". A possible indication that Switzerland is stepping up the rhetoric regarding the Gaza conflict, especially as Switzerland does not recognize Palestine as an independent state on a bilateral level. However, Switzerland has maintained relations with the Palestinian Authority since the Oslo Accords of 1993.

Most recently, the left-wing camp in particular had wanted the Federal Council to distance itself more clearly from Israel's humanitarian blockade.

The visit is part of Switzerland's preparations for the UN Conference on the Middle East (June 17-20 in New York). Switzerland wants to emphasize its role as a neutral mediator and advocate of international law there once again - but with much clearer language than before.