Ignazio Cassis has briefed his colleagues in the Federal Council on the situation in Gaza. sda

The Federal Council is calling for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza - after a long period of hesitation and growing pressure from politicians and civil society.

Petar Marjanović

After a long period of hesitation, the Federal Council has taken an official stance on the war in Gaza. At its meeting on Wednesday, it called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access. The situation is "intolerable", according to the statement. More than 3,500 people have been killed since March and more than 600,000 are once again on the run.

However, the Federal Council's position is hardly new - the rhetorical tone is slightly tougher. Much of what Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is now saying on behalf of the government he had already said in a personal statement last Friday: humanitarian aid is a duty, Israel bears responsibility as an occupying power, Hamas must release all hostages unconditionally. Switzerland's diplomatic efforts should be intensified and the two-state solution remains the only viable path.

Federal Council makes three demands of Israel and Hamas

There are no concrete new steps in Wednesday's communication - with the exception of the funds for humanitarian organizations announced the previous week. 9 million of this will go to five NGOs in the occupied Palestinian territory and a further 10 million to the UNRWA relief organization in the region.

Specifically, the Federal Council is making three demands of both parties to the conflict: unrestricted humanitarian access, an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, as well as new diplomatic initiatives. Israel is reminded of its responsibility under international law. According to the Federal Council, the Geneva Conventions oblige Israel to provide for and protect the civilian population.

«As an occupying power, Israel has a special responsibility under the Geneva Conventions to protect the civilian population.»

The move comes amid growing public pressure. In an open letter, 15 Swiss aid organizations, together with prominent supporters such as former Federal Councillors Micheline Calmy-Rey and Ruth Dreifuss, called for greater commitment. Jewish personalities such as Rabbi Reuven Bar Ephraïm also warned of Switzerland's "inaction".

In addition, the SP called for a clearer stance in its own appeal to Cassis - and was supported by over 125,000 people, according to its own information. According to a media spokesperson, the party is now examining "how the pressure on the Federal Council can be further increased".