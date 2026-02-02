Cassis and Lavrov meet again and again, here in New York in February 2024. KEYSTONE

First Kiev, now Moscow: Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis is expected to visit Russia on Friday - at a time when the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe itself is talking about a "deep crisis".

The Russian Foreign Ministry cites the aim of "finding ways to overcome the current deep crisis in the OSCE".

There was initially no confirmation from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, while Cassis was already in Kiev on Monday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis will travel to Moscow on Friday. In his capacity as Chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Swiss Foreign Minister will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement to this effect by its spokesperson Maria Zakharova on the messaging service Telegram on Monday. The visit on February 6 will focus on "finding ways to overcome the current deep crisis in the OSCE", she said in response to a question from journalists.

Zakharova also announced the Swiss foreign minister's visit in a Russian-language post on the X platform. The Italian news agency Ansa had previously written about Cassis' visit on Tuesday.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had not yet responded to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency about the planned trip.

Mr Cassis traveled to Kiev on Monday and met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrij Sybiha. They discussed the dynamics of the peace efforts and the situation on the battlefield, he wrote on X in the afternoon. According to Sybiha, the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure were also discussed.

Cassis had already announced during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January that he wanted to take on a mediating role in the war in Ukraine as Chairman of the OSCE. Depending on how the situation develops, he is planning trips to Kiev, Moscow and Washington, the head of the FDFA said at the time.