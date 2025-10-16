Two cattle escaped on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic picture) sda

Three cattle escaped from the OLMA exhibition grounds in St.Gallen on Wednesday afternoon and ran through the town. Two children were injured and one of the animals later had to be shot by a gamekeeper.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three cattle escaped from the OLMA exhibition grounds in St.Gallen on Wednesday afternoon.

A girl (2) and a boy (6) were injured.

One animal had to be shot for safety reasons after several attempts to escape. Show more

An unusual incident occurred in St.Gallen on Wednesday afternoon: Three young cattle escaped from the OLMA exhibition grounds and caused chaos in the city center.

According to the St.Gallen city police, the animals ran across Sonnenstrasse and through the fairgrounds at around 3 pm. They knocked over several people in the process.

A two-year-old girl's foot was injured when one of the animals stepped on it. A six-year-old boy was knocked over and suffered an injury to his lip.

One of the cattle was shot

Shortly afterwards, emergency services were able to catch one of the cattle together with the owner. A second animal ran off towards the attic and was secured in a pasture in the evening.

The third bovine eluded capture several times and became increasingly aggressive. In consultation with the owner, it finally had to be shot by a gamekeeper shortly before 8 p.m., according to the police.

It is still unclear how the animals were able to escape. The St.Gallen city police are investigating the incident in cooperation with the trade fair operator.