In the canton of Nidwalden, pupils will soon have to refrain from using their cell phones at school. Roland Weihrauch/dpa

From August 2025, pupils in Nidwalden will not be allowed to use their private smartphones, tablets and laptops in class or during breaks.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you From the 2025/2026 school year, smartphones will be banned at Nidwalden elementary school.

The use of other electronic devices such as tablets or laptops is also prohibited.

However, the devices will be taken into account in lesson planning. Show more

"In recent years, it has been noted that learners are increasingly using electronic devices, especially smartphones, in the school environment," writes the Canton of Nidwalden's Department of Education in a press release. This leads to distractions in lessons and new challenges in social interaction between pupils.

"We do not want to deny the devices their usefulness, but children and young people should learn how to use them consciously. This requires a watchful eye and protection from bad influences," said Director of Education Res Schmid.

The consequence: from August 1, 2025, the use of private cell phones, tablets, laptops or similar devices will not be permitted on school premises during lessons and breaks. The regulation applies to all students at Nidwalden primary and secondary schools.

Devices are integrated into lessons

"Of course, schools and teachers have already intervened where necessary, but now they have an overarching basis and the regulations are binding for all levels of elementary school," says Res Schmid.

The devices may only be used if the teacher allows it for teaching purposes or if there is an emergency. "Teachers are required to incorporate the use of such devices into lessons in an age-appropriate manner, after all, we cannot close our eyes to the digital transformation," says Schmid.

In particular, topics such as the safe use of the internet, data protection, cyberbullying and personal responsibility should be addressed.

If the guidelines are breached, the device can be confiscated until the end of the lesson. Anyone who repeatedly disregards the guidelines must expect disciplinary measures. The Directorate of Education will review the guidelines on the use of electronic devices in schools annually and adapt them if necessary in order to meet new standards and changing usage behavior.