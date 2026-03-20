Yvonne Bürgin, leader of the Center Party parliamentary group, spoke to the Tamedia newspapers about a package of initiatives against the SVP's 10 million initiative. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The Center Party thinks it is wrong to simply hope that the SVP's 10 million initiative will be rejected, says parliamentary group leader Yvonne Bürgin. Her party is therefore submitting a package of proposals this Friday in response to the initiative.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP initiative "No Switzerland of 10 million" aims to limit the population to a maximum of 10 million.

The initiative would effectively terminate the bilateral agreements with the EU if Switzerland's population exceeds 10 million.

On Thursday (19.3.), the unification conference with members from both councils finally decided to forego a counter-proposal.

The electorate will therefore only be able to vote on the initiative on June 14, 2026.

The Center Party therefore wants to defeat the SVP initiative with a package of proposals.

Center Party parliamentary group leader Yvonne Bürgin explains exactly what her party is calling for in an interview. Show more

"We see a need for action on economic growth, the shortage of skilled workers and infrastructure," said Center Party leader Yvonne Bürgin to the Tamedia newspapers. "Our seven proposals address the key pieces of the puzzle that will allow us to better manage the immigration of workers and mitigate the consequences," Bürgin continued in the interview published on Friday.

The SVP initiative is "dangerous" from a centrist point of view and is a sham solution, Bürgin said. A large part of the population sympathizes with it, which is why their concerns must be taken seriously, for example with regard to density stress and the shortage of living space.

In terms of content, the party is focusing on "qualitative, sustainable growth" with its proposals, said Bürgin. The aim is to achieve more added value per capita. One initiative therefore calls for the federal government to systematically report total factor productivity in addition to gross domestic product. This key figure measures how wealth is created without using more labor.

The center also calls for more flexible working models. "Modern approaches are needed, especially in the knowledge and service sectors," said Bürgin. The employment law should be structured differently depending on the sector.

"Make the Federal Council clearly accountable"

On the housing issue, the party is calling for more consistent densification. Additions of storeys and supplementary buildings should be made easier in order to increase construction activity. "We need an additional 40,000 apartments every year, but far too few are being built," said Bürgin. At the same time, decentralized work should be strengthened so that more people can live and work outside the centers.

A counter-proposal to the initiative recently failed in parliament. According to Bürgin, the centrist party wants to "clearly hold the Federal Council to account" with the package of proposals. Otherwise, the party wants to consider more stringent initiatives at a later date.