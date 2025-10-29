In an interview with Tamedia newspapers, Center Party President Philipp Matthias Bregy described the new EU treaties as acceptable. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

The center attaches conditions to its yes to the EU treaties. Switzerland must make improvements on immigration and the adoption of EU law, says Center Party President Philipp Matthias Bregy in an interview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Tamedia newspapers,Center Party President Philipp Matthias Bregy has described the new EU treaties as acceptable. However, Switzerland must make improvements to its domestic policy, particularly with regard to the control of immigration and the dynamic adoption of laws, he told the newspapers.

"There needs to be publicly accessible monitoring of all EU business relating to the agreements," Bregy said in the interview published on Wednesday. "As soon as the EU informs us that it is working on a legal decree that affects Switzerland, politicians and the population must be able to have their say." In his opinion, a parliamentary delegation in Brussels is essential.

The center is not "euphoric" about the treaty, but rule-based relations with the EU are important, emphasized Bregy. Switzerland should also be more self-confident and "consistently exploit" the scope for implementing European law.

Safeguard clause only a "minimal solution"

Although the safeguard clause is an improvement on the current regulation, it is only a minimal solution. Because the center considers the SVP's 10 million initiative to be potentially capable of gaining a majority, it is advocating a direct counter-proposal that respects the free movement of persons. "It would be a big political mistake not to take the mood of the population seriously," continued Bregy.

The party is also sceptical about the electricity agreement because its scope is legally unclear. "The Bilaterals III are only capable of winning a majority if the center party supports them. I therefore expect a serious discussion of our demands," said the Center Party President.

The negotiated EU treaties generally meet with broad approval among parties, associations and organizations. The SVP is firmly opposed to the Federal Council's proposal. The consultation ends on October 31.