Center-President Gerhard Pfister said in an interview that he would not be a happy Federal Councillor. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Center-President Gerhard Pfister does not want to become a Federal Councillor. He has decided not to run, he said in an interview. The office would not suit him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Center-President Gerhard Pfister will not run to succeed Federal Councillor Viola Amherd.

In an interview, he says that he feels the position is unsuitable for him, even though he would be up for it in principle.

Viola Amherd's successor will be elected by the united Federal Assembly on March 12. Show more

Center-President Gerhard Pfister does not want to have his laughter spoiled. He would not be a happy Federal Councillor, he said in an interview with the "Tagesanzeiger" newspaper when asked whether he would run for Federal Councillor.

In the interview, he said that he had of course wondered whether he could do the job. "And with all modesty: I would trust myself with the office." But he had also asked himself whether the office suited him. And he came to the conclusion: no.

Anyone who knows him better knows that he would not be a happy Federal Councillor. He loves discourse, he enjoys debating and arguing. "To do that, I need a certain amount of personal freedom," said Pfister. He has that as party president, but "certainly not any more" as a Federal Councillor.

The centrist Federal Councillor Viola Amherd announced her resignation from the Federal Council on Wednesday. A week and a half earlier, Pfister had announced that he would step down as party president in the summer. This double resignation made people a little nervous, said Pfister in an interview. There are now suddenly many career opportunities. As party president, however, he still wants to do his best to contribute to a "fair, transparent and calm competition".

But time is pressing. Viola Amherd's successor will be elected by the united Federal Assembly on March 12. According to Pfister, a decision on the ticket will probably be made at the parliamentary group meeting on February 21. At the delegates' meeting on February 22 in Visp, the nominated candidates will be able to present themselves to the grassroots.