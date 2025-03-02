Franziska Biner (center) was elected to the cantonal government of Valais with a brilliant result. (archive picture) sda

The center remains the strongest force in the Valais cantonal parliament. The SVP made gains, the Greens were among the losers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The center remains the strongest force in the Valais cantonal parliament.

The Greens, who were among the big winners four years ago, lost ground. Show more

The Center Party (formerly CVP) has 42 seats (+2) in the newly elected 130-member cantonal parliament, according to the final results published by the Valais State Chancellery on Sunday evening. The SVP gained four seats to 26. This makes it the third strongest party after the FDP, which remained stable with 27 seats (-).

The SP now has 19 seats (-). The Greens, who were among the big winners four years ago, lost ground. They now have 8 seats (-5).

The social-liberal center NEO lost one seat. It now has 7 seats (-1). The Entrement Autrement grouping still has one seat.