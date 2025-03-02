The Center Party (formerly CVP) has 42 seats (+2) in the newly elected 130-member cantonal parliament, according to the final results published by the Valais State Chancellery on Sunday evening. The SVP gained four seats to 26. This makes it the third strongest party after the FDP, which remained stable with 27 seats (-).
The SP now has 19 seats (-). The Greens, who were among the big winners four years ago, lost ground. They now have 8 seats (-5).
The social-liberal center NEO lost one seat. It now has 7 seats (-1). The Entrement Autrement grouping still has one seat.