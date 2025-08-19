The A2 highway in Basel (Osttangente). (archive picture) sda

This weekend, the A2 east bypass in Basel will be a test of patience: due to construction work, the road in the direction of Germany is completely closed between the Schwarzwald bridge and the Wiese junction.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The A2 will be completely closed in the direction of Germany from August 23 to 25.

Only one lane will be available in the opposite direction.

Detour will be in place via Schwarzwaldallee - long traffic jams are imminent. Show more

The Osttangente in Basel will become a bottleneck for motorists next weekend. The A2 highway towards Germany will be completely closed between the Schwarzwald bridge and the Wiese junction. This is due to construction work as part of the changeover from the first to the second construction phase of the major construction site.

The closure begins on Saturday, August 23, at 11 pm and lasts until Monday, August 25, 5 am. During this time, northbound traffic will be diverted off the highway at the Basel-Wettstein exit. The detour will lead past the roadworks via Grenzacherstrasse, Schwarzwaldstrasse and Schwarzwaldallee.

In the opposite direction - i.e. towards the city - the A2 remains open, but only one lane is available. A traffic service is on site, but considerable delays are expected, especially on Sunday.

Safety for construction personnel

According to those responsible, the work cannot be carried out under traffic conditions. The carriageway will have to be completely closed to adjust the markings and signals and to install new surfacing. Mobile vehicle restraint systems will also have to be moved during the construction phase.

The site management emphasizes that the extensive closures are primarily for the safety of the construction personnel.

The construction work is dependent on the weather. If it rains heavily at the weekend, the closure will be postponed by a week - the A2 would then be closed from August 30 (23:00) to September 1 (05:00).

Commuters and long-distance travelers in the direction of Germany should plan their journeys well in advance and use alternative routes if possible.