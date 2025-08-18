In Zug, an oasis of low taxes, residents will have to pay even less to the state from next year. Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

The cantons of Zug, Schwyz and Nidwalden in Central Switzerland want to reduce their taxes for natural persons. Lucerne is also considering similar steps to avoid falling behind in the tax competition.

The central Swiss cantons of Zug, Schwyz and Nidwalden are planning to further reduce their taxes for natural persons from 2026. These measures are intended to increase the region's attractiveness for companies, but could also increase social inequality, writes Blick on Monday. The canton of Lucerne is also discussing possible tax cuts in order to avoid falling behind the competition.

Throughout Switzerland, there are repeated calls for tax relief for the middle classes. In the cantons of Graubünden, Bern and Aargau in particular, middle-class forces are pushing for lower taxes, although some of these cantons can hardly afford this. The question remains as to what impact this will have on Switzerland as a whole, writes the newspaper.

The introduction of the OECD minimum tax is seen by many as an opportunity to generate additional revenue. The federal government has decided to leave the majority of this revenue to the cantons in order to support the promotion of business locations. In the tax haven of Central Switzerland in particular, intensive work is therefore being done on further tax reductions.

Mainly benefiting the middle classes and the rich

Proponents of tax cuts argue that short-term revenue losses could be offset by long-term additional revenue. Families would be relieved, which would improve the compatibility of work and family life, and more companies could set up in the low-tax cantons. Martin Mosler from the Institute for Swiss Economic Policy emphasized to "Blick" that tax competition keeps the cantons fit and responds to the needs of citizens.

However, critics, particularly from left-wing circles, warn that the tax cuts will primarily benefit the middle classes and the rich, while social benefits will be cut. In its analysis, the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich sees a risk of increased "segregation of the population", as wealthier cantons attract the rich, while poorer cantons are burdened with higher social benefits.

At international level, the aid organization Alliance Sud warns of the risks of tax dumping, which is encouraged by Switzerland's low tax policy. Profits could be taxed in Switzerland instead of in the countries where they were earned, which puts the Global South in particular at a disadvantage.

Additional money arouses cantonal desires

Despite these concerns, the additional money from the OECD minimum tax is also arousing desires in other cantons. For example, the people of Aargau recently voted in favor of lower taxes, and the canton of Bern is also planning to reduce its tax burden from 2026, despite financial bottlenecks.

Martin Mosler sees these developments as a positive signal for the disciplining effect of tax competition. He emphasizes that cantons must prioritize their expenditure and make their administration more efficient in order to remain competitive. The national fiscal equalization is also intended to counteract an unhealthy downward spiral. Nevertheless, the question remains as to whether tax competition is compatible with the goals of social equality.