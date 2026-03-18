The destroyed gondola in the ski resort of Engelberg OW. The accident occurred in the canton of Nidwalden. Keystone/Kantonspolizei Nidwalden

A gondola crashed in Engelberg OW on Wednesday. One person died as a result. All the latest developments in the ticker.

Dominik Müller

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Engelberg ski resort, a gondola crashed in strong winds and overturned several times on a snow-covered slope.

A 61-year-old woman from the region was killed in the accident.

At the time of the accident, it was blowing strongly in Engelberg. Show more

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12.05 p.m. Chairman of Titlis-Bahnen: "It happened while employees were securing gondolas" The gondola crash occurred on Wednesday while employees were trying to secure the gondolas. Hans Wicki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Titlis Bergbahnen and member of the Nidwalden FDP Council of States, told Blick."Due to the strong winds, the employees decided to shut down the cable car and bring the gondolas to safety," he is quoted as saying. Speaking for the first time about the accident in Engelberg: Hans Wicki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Titlis Bergbahnen. Archivbild: Keystone The accident occurred during this very process. According to current knowledge, however, the employees had acted correctly. According to Wicki, the Titlis cableways invest a lot in safety: "An accident like this must not happen."

Thursday, March 19, 9.28 a.m. Titlis Xpress gondolas remain closed today - almost all lifts are running Following the fatal cable car accident in the Engelberg-Titlis ski area on Wednesday, the affected installation between the Trübsee and Engelberg-Stand stations remains out of service. It is still uncertain whether it will be put back into operation. As a replacement for guests, a cable car will be operated between Trübsee and Engelberg-Stand to ensure transportation, said Fabian Appenzeller, spokesman for Titlis-Bergbahnen, on Thursday morning at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. How long the restrictions on the system will last is currently still open, said Appenzeller. The reopening of the Engelberg-Titlis Express gondola lift remains uncertain between the Trübsee and Engelberg-Stand stations. Keystone However, the Titlis Xpress is in operation from the valley station to the Trübsee station - otherwise skiers would not be able to access the ski area at all. According to the ski resort's website, 15 of a total of 18 mountain lifts are currently open.

17.09 hrs The victim is a 61-year-old woman from the region The victim has been identified. According to the Nidwalden cantonal police, it is a 61-year-old woman from the region. She was alone in the cabin. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing. The Nidwalden cantonal police have identified the person involved in the accident. Kantonspolizei Nidwalden/Keystone

4 p.m. This is why the Nidwalden cantonal police are investigating and not Obwalden Although Engelberg is in the canton of Obwalden, the Nidwalden cantonal police are responsible for the investigation. The reason: the accident occurred on Nidwalden soil. Most of the area around Engelberg belongs to the canton of Nidwalden.

3.50 p.m. Unclear when the mountain railroad will be running again It is currently not possible to say whether the mountain railroad will be running again tomorrow, said Titlis-Bahnen CEO Norbert Patt at a media conference. "Sust now has the lead. It will give the go-ahead as to when we can reopen the cable car in question," said Patt. Whether there was a risk to other gondolas could not be said at the moment. Guests who bought a day ticket on Wednesday will get their money back.

3.42 pm "Gondola simply must not crash" The Titlis cableways also provided information in the afternoon: "The evacuation of the remaining passengers has currently been completed," said CEO Norbert Patt at a media conference. Safety is the top priority for Titlis Railways. "We will make all camera footage available in order to fully investigate what happened," said Patt. The incident was "tragic" and a "terrible event". Patt: "A gondola should simply not crash." The lift was in the latest technical condition. Show more

A gondola crashed in the Engelberg ski resort in the canton of Obwalden on Wednesday morning. Videos from eyewitnesses, which were leaked to "20 Minuten" and "Blick", show the incident. They show the gondola overturning several times as it rolls down a snow-covered slope.

One person died in the accident, as the police announced at a media conference in the afternoon. The victim was alone in the gondola.

According to the police, the accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the Trübsee area. A gondola on the "Titlis Xpress" lift crashed shortly after the middle station in the direction of Schlächtismatt and overturned several times.

As a result, the cable car was shut down and people in other gondolas were evacuated, according to a police spokesperson. The evacuation was still underway on Wednesday afternoon, particularly in the upper section of the lift.

The police spokesman did not initially provide any further details about the deceased person or the other circumstances. The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.

Titlis cableways take a stand

The Titlis cableways also provided information in the afternoon: "The evacuation of the remaining passengers has currently been completed," said CEO Norbert Patt at a media conference. Safety is the top priority for Titlis Railways. "We will make all camera footage available in order to fully investigate what happened," said Patt.

The incident was "tragic" and a "terrible event". Patt: "A gondola should simply not crash." The lift was in the latest technical condition.

Eyewitness reports a "jolt"

Numerous installations of the Titlis mountain railroads were closed on Wednesday due to strong winds. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss had issued a level 2 wind warning for "moderate danger".

An eyewitness toldBlick: "They must have tried to resuscitate a person for 30 minutes." The sight was shocking. "There was a strong wind. Then there was a jolt when the rope moved," he says, describing the course of the accident. Then the cabin crashed.

Another eyewitness told "20 Minuten" that an announcement was made over the loudspeakers that the passengers in the stationary gondolas were safe, that it would take a little longer and that they should remain calm.

According to the reader, there are cable car employees on almost every mast. A spokeswoman for Bergbahnen Titlis confirmed to the newspaper that the evacuation of gondola passengers had begun.

Manufacturer is a Swiss company

The images suggest that the affected installation is the "Titlis Xpress", which runs between the Trübsee station and the Stand station.

According to the Obwaldner Zeitung, the single-cable gondola lift with 8-passenger gondolas in the Titlis-Engelberg ski area was manufactured by Garaventa. According to the skiresort.ch portal, the installation was put into operation in 2015.

Garaventa is a Swiss company that has been part of the Austrian Doppelmayr Group since 2002. According to the company, it has been building ropeways all over the world for over 100 years.