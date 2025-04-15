The red trowel in Aargau has led to three people being prosecuted for one offense. KEYSTONE

An unusual driver change while driving in Mägenwil leads to legal consequences. Three people are convicted, with one Romanian being punished particularly severely.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Mägenswil AG, the police observed a driver change while driving back in September.

When the offenders stopped, the police vehicle was also damaged.

The female driver who switched to the passenger seat does not have a driver's license. The man who took over the wheel had been drinking. The owner of the car will also be punished. Show more

An unusual incident in Mägenwil led to several convictions after police observed a driver change while driving. The incident occurred on a September evening when a police patrol in Wohlenschwil became aware of an unsafe driving car.

The officers decided to check the vehicle, but before they could intervene, the female driver switched to the passenger seat while driving and the male passenger took over the wheel. The police reacted quickly and brought the vehicle to a halt.

This resulted in a minor collision with the police car, which caused material damage. The investigation revealed that the driver change and other violations of the Road Traffic Act led to three penalty orders, which became legally binding in March.

Legal consequences for the driver

The driver, a Romanian in his thirties who lives in the region, was punished particularly severely. He had given the passenger the car even though she did not have a driver's license.

At the time of the collision with the police vehicle, he himself was at the wheel, but without a valid driver's license, as his foreign driver's license had already been revoked. He was also drunk - with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.46 per mille.

The Baden public prosecutor's office sentenced him to an unconditional fine of 150 daily rates of CHF 80 each, amounting to a total of CHF 12,000, as well as a fine of CHF 200.

In addition, there are fees and police costs of CHF 1,590, meaning that he has to pay a total of CHF 13,790. The sentence is entered in the criminal record and a report is made to the Office for Migration and Integration.

Lots of penalties

The passenger, a Ukrainian woman in her thirties, was convicted of driving without authorization and changing drivers while driving. She received a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of 30 francs each, a fine of 700 francs and procedural costs of 900 francs. She must pay a total of 1,600 francs, provided she does not reoffend in the next two years.

The actual owner of the vehicle, also a Romanian from the region, was not present on the evening of the offence, but was prosecuted for leaving the vehicle to an unauthorized driver.

He received a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 100 each, with a probationary period of two years. For the time being, he only has to pay the fine and fees of 2,100 francs. His sentence will also be noted in the criminal record.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.