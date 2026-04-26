A Swiss Airbus 330-300 had to be evacuated before take-off in New Delhi. (archive picture) X/AviationAll

A technical defect on a Swiss aircraft led to an aborted take-off in Delhi. The aircraft had to be evacuated immediately. Several passengers are currently undergoing medical examinations.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss Airbus had to abort take-off in Delhi due to an engine problem and was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Most of the more than 230 passengers left the aircraft via emergency slides, six people are being medically examined.

The airline is looking after those affected, organizing alternatives and investigating the incident with a task force on site. Show more

At shortly after 1 a.m. local Indian time on Sunday, a problem occurred with one of the engines during take-off of Swiss flight LX147 in Delhi. "The crew aborted the take-off and decided to evacuate the aircraft as a precautionary measure after analyzing the situation," wrote Swiss in a statement.

An Airbus A330 is affected. There were 228 passengers on board, as well as 4 infants and 13 crew members.

Four passengers are in hospital. One flight attendant suffered a sprained ankle. The other crew members are in good health. In an initial statement, Swiss said that six people were still injured.

Swiss' HB-JHK, Operating Delhi - Zurich as LX147, Suffered a Engine Number 1 Failure on the Take-Off Roll.



Emergency Slides were then deployed, and the Aircraft was Evacuated on the Runway as a Precaution. pic.twitter.com/2d5pDqzVox — AviationAll (@AviationAll_) April 26, 2026

Most of the passengers left the aircraft via emergency slides, according to the communiqué. Stairs had been organized for some people who were unable to do so.

Task force travels to India

Swiss described the situation as stressful for everyone involved. The travelers are being looked after. According to the airline, the teams on site are working at full speed to find options for rebookings or hotels. Swiss is also working closely with the local authorities.

A task force of the airline has started work. Technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft. The airline wants to know in detail what led to the incident.

Swiss had recently reported high demand for flights between the Indian capital and Zurich due to the war in Iran. It temporarily doubled its daily service on this route, as the airline announced in mid-March.