A Swiss Airbus has been evacuated at Delhi airport due to a problem with an engine. Six passengers were medically examined, as Swiss announced on Sunday night.
The problem occurred during take-off of flight LX147 at shortly after 1 a.m. (local time), the airline's media office wrote. The crew aborted the take-off and evacuated the aircraft as a precaution. Blick" initially reported the incident online.
According to Swiss, there were 228 passengers and four small children on board the Airbus A330. The crew members were said to be in good health. At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, a Swiss spokesperson was initially unable to provide any further information on the injured persons. The airline emphasized that the safety of its guests and crew is always its top priority.
Swiss' HB-JHK, Operating Delhi - Zurich as LX147, Suffered a Engine Number 1 Failure on the Take-Off Roll.
Most of the passengers left the aircraft via emergency slides, according to the communiqué. One passenger told Blick that several people were injured. So far, Swiss has only announced that six passengers are undergoing medical examination. Stairs have been organized for some people who were unable to do so.
Task force travels to India
Swiss described the situation as stressful for everyone involved. The travelers are being looked after. According to the airline, the teams on site are working at full speed to find options for rebookings or hotels. Swiss is also working closely with the local authorities.
A task force of the airline has started work. Technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft. The airline wants to know in detail what led to the incident.
Swiss had recently reported high demand for flights between the Indian capital and Zurich due to the war in Iran. It temporarily doubled its daily service on this route, as the airline announced in mid-March.