A Swiss Airbus 330-300 had to be evacuated before take-off in New Delhi. (archive picture) X/AviationAll

A technical defect on a Swiss aircraft led to an aborted take-off in Delhi. The aircraft had to be evacuated immediately. Several passengers are currently undergoing medical examinations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss Airbus had to abort take-off in Delhi due to an engine problem and was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Most of the more than 230 passengers left the aircraft via emergency slides, six people are being medically examined.

The airline is looking after those affected, organizing alternatives and investigating the incident with a task force on site. Show more

A Swiss Airbus has been evacuated at Delhi airport due to a problem with an engine. Six passengers were medically examined, as Swiss announced on Sunday night.

The problem occurred during take-off of flight LX147 at shortly after 1 a.m. (local time), the airline's media office wrote. The crew aborted the take-off and evacuated the aircraft as a precaution. Blick" initially reported the incident online.

According to Swiss, there were 228 passengers and four small children on board the Airbus A330. The crew members were said to be in good health. At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, a Swiss spokesperson was initially unable to provide any further information on the injured persons. The airline emphasized that the safety of its guests and crew is always its top priority.

Swiss' HB-JHK, Operating Delhi - Zurich as LX147, Suffered a Engine Number 1 Failure on the Take-Off Roll.



Emergency Slides were then deployed, and the Aircraft was Evacuated on the Runway as a Precaution. pic.twitter.com/2d5pDqzVox — AviationAll (@AviationAll_) April 26, 2026

Most of the passengers left the aircraft via emergency slides, according to the communiqué. One passenger told Blick that several people were injured. So far, Swiss has only announced that six passengers are undergoing medical examination. Stairs have been organized for some people who were unable to do so.

Task force travels to India

Swiss described the situation as stressful for everyone involved. The travelers are being looked after. According to the airline, the teams on site are working at full speed to find options for rebookings or hotels. Swiss is also working closely with the local authorities.

A task force of the airline has started work. Technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft. The airline wants to know in detail what led to the incident.

Swiss had recently reported high demand for flights between the Indian capital and Zurich due to the war in Iran. It temporarily doubled its daily service on this route, as the airline announced in mid-March.