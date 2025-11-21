Several police cars were rammed during the operation. Kapo SG

A police operation took place in the canton of St. Gallen on Thursday following a threat against a police officer. A 36-year-old man fled in a car without license plates, bypassed a roadblock and caused several thousand francs worth of damage when he stopped.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 36-year-old Swiss man is said to have made a threat against a police officer over the phone.

The man fled in a vehicle, drove around a roadblock and was stopped at a second one.

When the car came to a standstill, it collided with two police vehicles and a retaining wall; no one was injured. Show more

At midday on Thursday, the St. Gallen cantonal police received a report that a police officer had been threatened by telephone. The emergency call and operations control center classified the report as serious and immediately initiated initial investigations. This was announced by the authorities on Friday.

The trail led to a 36-year-old Swiss man whose whereabouts were initially unclear. At around 5 p.m., the man was spotted in a car without license plates in the Bütschwil area. A police patrol attempted to stop the vehicle for a check as it drove towards Wattwil. However, the driver accelerated and tried to flee.

In the Dietfurt area, another patrol set up a roadblock at Wellhalden. The man swerved out of the way, drove over a meadow bank and continued his journey over a small ledge in the wall. The police managed to set up a second roadblock on Langensteigstrasse. The suspect ended his escape there.

During the arrest, the getaway car rolled into two patrol cars and then crashed into a retaining wall. According to the police, the damage to property amounted to several thousand francs. No persons were injured.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation. They are investigating both the background to the threat and the events surrounding the escape and arrest.