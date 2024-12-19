The accident occurred at the Utenberg school Screenshot Google Maps

A chemical accident in the Utenberg school building in Lucerne led to the evacuation and hospitalization of five pupils. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

A chemical accident occurred during a science lesson at the Utenberg school in Lucerne on Thursday. As reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper, a chemical reaction occurred when a pupil mixed two unknown liquids. The incident occurred at around 11.15 a.m. and led to the immediate evacuation of the school building.

The emergency services, consisting of the police, fire department and ambulance, quickly arrived at the scene. The area was cordoned off to ensure the safety of the pupils and teachers. Five pupils were taken to hospital for medical checks, but fortunately no one was seriously injured.

Lessons to continue in the afternoon

The affected pupils who were in the chemical reaction room were assisted by a care team and picked up by their parents. A total of around 300 pupils attend the Utenberg school building, which employs 50 teachers and remedial teachers. Despite the incident, lessons are to continue in the afternoon.

The exact composition of the chemical substances that caused the accident is still unclear. Investigations are underway to clarify the incident.