Chemical alarm in Volketswil ZH: the fire and ambulance services are deployed with a large contingent. The site has been cordoned off and specialists in protective suits are on site.

Petar Marjanović

A chemical spill occurred in Volketswil ZH on Tuesday morning. According to a reporter from blue News, numerous emergency vehicles from the fire department and ambulance service were deployed around the Feldhof indoor swimming pool. The area has been cordoned off and rescue workers in protective suits are on site.

As confirmed by the Zurich cantonal police, an incident occurred shortly before 11.30 a.m. in the building where the indoor swimming pool is located, during which chemical substances were released into the air. "Experts from various institutions are currently in the building to investigate the cause," said police spokesman Kenneth Jones at the scene. The exact cause is still unclear.

As a precaution, the neighboring Feldhof elementary school and the adjacent kindergarten were evacuated. All the evacuated people were examined by rescue workers on the school grounds. Twelve people - ten adults and two children - were examined more closely. "We were unable to detect any health problems or injuries in anyone," Jones continued.

With around 500 pupils, Feldhof School is the largest elementary school in the municipality. According to the school management, lessons are due to resume at 2 pm. Both school buildings are operating normally again, but the building with the indoor swimming pool will remain closed indefinitely for the time being.

In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute, the Volketswil fire department, the rescue service from Zurich Protection & Rescue, Uster Hospital and the Water Department are also on duty. Investigations into the cause of the chemical accident are still ongoing.