There has been a political showdown in the Council of States over aid for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Despite opposition from the SVP, a clear majority backed the Federal Council's proposal.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government wants to pay the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000.

The Council of States clearly supports the bill, although an SVP member of the Council of States wanted to stop it completely.

In total, federal funds of up to 36 million francs could flow. Now the National Council will decide. Show more

The first showdown over aid for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster took place in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. A majority of the Council of States clearly backed the Federal Council's proposal to pay out a lump-sum solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 to those affected.

An attempt by the SVP to stop the bill completely or to refer it back to the Federal Council failed by a clear margin. In the final vote, the small chamber adopted the law with a large majority.

The debate focused on fundamental issues: critics warned that the federal government could set a precedent with such a payment.

Broad majority against SVP proposals

Pirmin Schwander, member of the SVP Council of States for the canton of Schwyz, argued that the existing system of victim assistance, insurance and liability law had also proved its worth in previous disasters. "According to the experiences I have pointed out, the number of victims is no reason to override our tried and tested rule of law," he said in the Council. Instead of a direct federal contribution, he suggested at most a contribution to a fund of the canton of Valais.

A large majority disagreed with this view. Several members of the Council emphasized that the scale of the disaster, with 41 dead and over a hundred injured, was extraordinary and required rapid, straightforward assistance.

"It is important to organize support for the victims and their families quickly," said Benedikt Würth (center), a member of the Council of States from St. Gallen. SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans also defended the bill: "The existing systems are reaching their limits with such a large number of victims. "We have an extraordinary situation that requires extraordinary measures," explained the Minister of Justice.

The Council of States ultimately followed this reasoning. It decided to make a solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per victim or family of a fatality.

At the same time, it added a recourse mechanism to the law. This means that the federal government will be able to reclaim the money from any responsible parties at a later date - but only after the victims have been fully compensated. In total, the federal contributions in connection with the disaster could amount to around CHF 36 million. The ball is now in the National Council's court.

The article was updated following the decision of the Council of States.

Today, the Council of States will decide whether the Confederation will provide financial assistance to the relatives and victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster. Just last week, hardly anyone believed that fundamental opposition would form. But now it turns out that an SVP member of the Council of States wants to overturn the law completely.

blue News explains what is happening in the Federal Parliament today.

What's the problem?

On New Year's Eve 2026, a devastating fire broke out in the "Le Constellation" bar in the Valais ski resort of Crans-Montana. 41 people died and over 100 were injured, many of them seriously.

According to an analysis by the Federal Office of Justice, the case highlights a fundamental problem: the existing systems (social insurance, victim assistance and liability law) are designed for individual cases. In the case of major incidents with many victims, they quickly reach their limits.

President Guy Parmelin (left) and Federal Councillor Beat Jans presented the draft law at the end of February 2026. KEYSTONE

For example, not all victims receive the same benefits. Employees are better covered by accident insurance than young people or tourists, who are covered by health insurance. State victim assistance also has clear upper limits: Compensation is limited to a maximum of CHF 130,000. In the event of a disaster with many injured people, the liability cover of those responsible is often insufficient.

What does the law want to change?

The Federal Council is proposing an urgent federal law with several measures.

The key is a flat-rate solidarity contribution of CHF 50,000 per affected victim or family of a fatality. People who died in the fire or had to be treated as inpatients in hospital would be entitled to this. In total, the federal government expects around 156 people to be eligible.

The proposal also provides for further elements: The federal government wants to set up a "round table" to facilitate out-of-court settlements between victims, insurance companies and authorities. It is also to contribute to the costs of cantonal victim assistance. According to the draft law, the federal contribution could amount to a maximum of around CHF 36 million.

The contribution is to be paid out quickly and unbureaucratically. The money would go to the canton of Valais, which would organize the payment to the victims.

What happens in Parliament?

In Parliament, the aid is generally considered to have majority support. The Finance Committee of the Council of States has clearly approved the bill. Nevertheless, there is criticism.

Some parliamentarians fear that the federal government could set a precedent: If the state pays out in the event of a disaster, similar claims could arise in the future for other disasters. Others argue that the federal government should not pay for the mistakes of cantons or private operators.

Pirmin Schwander, a member of the Council of States from the canton of Schwyz, rejects the draft law. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

Pirmin Schwander (SVP/SZ), 64-year-old member of the Council of States, goes particularly far: He submitted a motion not to even consider the bill. If the motion is accepted, the bill will be deemed to have been rejected.

Today, Wednesday, the Council of States will first discuss the bill. The National Council will then have to decide on it in the current spring session. If the bill is passed in both chambers of parliament with the same wording, the financial aid for those affected could be paid out quickly.