Opinions differ on the question of whether smartphones should be banned in schools. (theme picture) Image: Keystone

Like his predecessor, the new supreme director of education, Christophe Darbellay, has spoken out in favor of a ban on cell phones in schools. However, he has nothing against the pedagogically sensible use of the devices, as he said in an interview with Tamedia.

However, the report presented on Thursday by the EDK on the achievement of basic skills says nothing about the cell phone as an influencing factor.

In Switzerland, cell phone bans or cell phone-free zones at schools are an issue in several cantons and municipalities. Show more

"Pupils should put their cell phones away as soon as they enter school," said the President of the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK) in the interview published on Friday. Darbellay is of the opinion that cell phones are far too present in everyday life and at school.

However, the report presented by the EDK on Thursday on the achievement of basic skills says nothing about cell phones as an influencing factor. "So there is a lack of scientific evidence," said the Valais Director of Education (center) when asked whether pupils are less able to concentrate today.

His predecessor, former EDK President Silvia Steiner, also advocated a ban on cell phones in the classroom and on the playground. However, a general ban imposed by politicians is not necessary, she said in an interview also published by Tamedia last fall.

Learning how to use smartphones

In Switzerland, cell phone bans or cell phone-free zones at schools are an issue in several cantons and municipalities. Most recently, the municipality of Chur announced that it was considering a ban. The Lucerne cantonal council spoke out against this in March. The reason given was that children and young people need to learn how to deal with digital media. Furthermore, the responsibility lies with the individual schools. The Schwyz cantonal council argued similarly.

A survey found that the clear majority of Swiss respondents were in favor of a ban on devices in schools. Even two thirds of 18 to 25-year-olds were in favor, according to an analysis conducted by the opinion research institute Sotomo at the end of 2024.