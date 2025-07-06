Chihuahua leads rescue team to man in crevasse above Saas-Fee - Gallery The Chihuahua may have saved his master's life. Image: Keystone The little dog closely followed every movement of the rescue specialists. Image: Keystone Chihuahua leads rescue team to man in crevasse above Saas-Fee - Gallery The Chihuahua may have saved his master's life. Image: Keystone The little dog closely followed every movement of the rescue specialists. Image: Keystone

A Chihuahua helped rescue its owner, who had fallen into a crevasse on the Fee Glacier, by alerting the rescue team to the scene of the accident.

A Chihuahua helped rescue a man on the Fee Glacier above Saas-Fee VS on Friday. It alerted a rescue team to its owner who had fallen into a crevasse.

The man was walking his small dog on the Fee Glacier early on Friday afternoon when he broke through a snow bridge and fell into a crevasse, as reported by the Air Zermatt air rescue service on Sunday. The accident victim called for help using an amateur radio. A person nearby received the emergency call and alerted the rescue station.

Dog helps the rescue team

According to the press release, the man in the glacier ice could not be located straight away. The glacier surface was wide and the hole was barely visible.

The rescue team discovered a small movement on a stone: a Chihuahua, as the statement continued. The collapse hole was located right next to it. The localization of the accident site was due to the dog's behavior.

According to the communiqué, the Air Zermatt team was able to rescue the man and fly him and his dog to a hospital in Visp.