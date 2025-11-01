A ten-year-old cyclist collided with a car in Meilen ZH on Friday evening. The boy was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Petar Marjanović

A traffic accident occurred in Meilen ZH on Friday evening. According to the police, a 53-year-old female driver was driving on Alte Landstrasse in the direction of Herrliberg shortly before 6 p.m. when a child on a bicycle rode onto the road from Haltenstrasse on the right.

This resulted in a collision between the car and the ten-year-old cyclist. The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance after receiving initial medical treatment from the Zurich Protection & Rescue Service and the emergency doctor.

The police have started an investigation. KAPO ZH

The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police and the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office. Alte Landstrasse remained closed in the area of the accident until around 9 pm. In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, the Meilen regional police were also deployed.