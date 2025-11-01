Car driver hits bicycleChild (10) injured in traffic accident on Halloween evening
1.11.2025
A ten-year-old cyclist collided with a car in Meilen ZH on Friday evening. The boy was injured and had to be taken to hospital.
Petar Marjanović
A traffic accident occurred in Meilen ZH on Friday evening. According to the police, a 53-year-old female driver was driving on Alte Landstrasse in the direction of Herrliberg shortly before 6 p.m. when a child on a bicycle rode onto the road from Haltenstrasse on the right.
This resulted in a collision between the car and the ten-year-old cyclist. The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance after receiving initial medical treatment from the Zurich Protection & Rescue Service and the emergency doctor.
The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police and the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office. Alte Landstrasse remained closed in the area of the accident until around 9 pm. In addition to the Zurich cantonal police, the Meilen regional police were also deployed.