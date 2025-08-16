A three-year-old girl had to be resuscitated from the water after an emergency. KEYSTONE

An accident occurred in the water at a swimming pool in Weinfelden TG. A 3-year-old girl had to be resuscitated. She survived.

Lea Oetiker

A swimming accident occurred in a swimming pool in Weinfelden TG on Friday. A three-year-old girl had to be resuscitated from the water following an emergency, writes the Thurgau cantonal police (Kapo) in a statement.

Shortly before 4.45 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a small child had been discovered motionless in the swimming pool, the Thurgau cantonal police reported. The pool attendant and a medical specialist present immediately began resuscitation - with success.

The girl was then flown to hospital by Rega for further medical examinations. The police have not released any information about her current state of health.

The exact circumstances of the swimming accident are currently being investigated.