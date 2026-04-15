The Audi A6 driver caused an accident with two other cars. Kapo Aargau

Five people, including two children, were injured in a serious traffic accident near Kaisten AG. An eight-year-old child had to be taken to intensive care, but is stable.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an accident involving three cars near Kaisten AG, five people were injured, including two children, one of whom is in intensive care.

A 62-year-old driver lost control when leaving a traffic circle, causing a head-on collision and a subsequent crash.

Two vehicles were totaled and the cause of the accident is unclear.

The driving license of the driver suspected of causing the accident was revoked. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday evening (April 14) on the Baslerstrasse outside Kaisten AG. At around 7.15 pm, there was a collision at the traffic circle involving a total of three vehicles.

A 62-year-old man was driving his Audi A6 from Eiken through the Hardwald forest and approached the traffic circle. As he wanted to leave the roundabout in the direction of Laufenburg, he lost control of his vehicle. As a result, the car veered into the oncoming lane as it left the traffic circle and collided head-on with an oncoming Seat Alhambra. Shortly afterwards, there was another collision: a following Audi A4 crashed into the rear of the already damaged Seat.

The Audi A6 crashed head-on into a Seat. Kapo Aargau

A 49-year-old driver and his two eight-year-old children were sitting in the Seat. The person who caused the accident was driving alone. A 72-year-old woman was at the wheel of the Audi A4. Emergency services took all five people involved to hospital. According to initial information, one of the children is in intensive care, but is in a stable condition. The person suspected of causing the accident suffered moderate injuries, while the driver of the Audi A4 and the second child sustained minor injuries. There is currently no information on the state of health of the Seat driver.

Police begin investigation

Two vehicles were totaled: Both the Audi A6 and the Seat were completely destroyed. The Audi A4 was also severely damaged.

A child in the Seat Alhambra was seriously injured. Kapo Aargau

It is still unclear why the accident occurred. The cantonal police have started an investigation and temporarily revoked the 62-year-old's driver's license.

The road had to be closed for the duration of the rescue and recovery work. The accident site could only be reopened shortly after 9.30 pm. In the meantime, the fire department diverted traffic.