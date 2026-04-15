A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday evening (April 14) on the Baslerstrasse outside Kaisten AG. At around 7.15 pm, there was a collision at the traffic circle involving a total of three vehicles.
A 62-year-old man was driving his Audi A6 from Eiken through the Hardwald forest and approached the traffic circle. As he wanted to leave the roundabout in the direction of Laufenburg, he lost control of his vehicle. As a result, the car veered into the oncoming lane as it left the traffic circle and collided head-on with an oncoming Seat Alhambra. Shortly afterwards, there was another collision: a following Audi A4 crashed into the rear of the already damaged Seat.
A 49-year-old driver and his two eight-year-old children were sitting in the Seat. The person who caused the accident was driving alone. A 72-year-old woman was at the wheel of the Audi A4. Emergency services took all five people involved to hospital. According to initial information, one of the children is in intensive care, but is in a stable condition. The person suspected of causing the accident suffered moderate injuries, while the driver of the Audi A4 and the second child sustained minor injuries. There is currently no information on the state of health of the Seat driver.
Police begin investigation
Two vehicles were totaled: Both the Audi A6 and the Seat were completely destroyed. The Audi A4 was also severely damaged.
It is still unclear why the accident occurred. The cantonal police have started an investigation and temporarily revoked the 62-year-old's driver's license.
The road had to be closed for the duration of the rescue and recovery work. The accident site could only be reopened shortly after 9.30 pm. In the meantime, the fire department diverted traffic.