Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a traffic accident involving a child occurred on Talstrasse in Klosters, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police. A school bus had stopped to let children get off.
An 8-year-old pupil then intended to cross the road to the left in front of the stationary bus. At the same time, a 51-year-old driver overtook the school bus. At this moment, a collision occurred between the car and the boy.
According to the police, the pupil sustained minor injuries. The Schiers ambulance service took him to the medical center in Klosters for a check-up.
The Graubünden cantonal police have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.