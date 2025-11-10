The police, under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire. sda

An apartment building caught fire in Oberbipp BE on Monday night. One child was killed and two other people were injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The attic of an apartment building in Oberbipp BE caught fire on Monday night.

One child was killed and two other people were injured.

The house is uninhabitable and the police are investigating the cause of the fire. Show more

A child died in a serious fire in an apartment building on Rössliweg in Oberbipp BE on Monday night. The Bern cantonal police received a report of the fire in the attic of the building shortly after 2.20 a.m., which was already fully engulfed in flames when the emergency services arrived.

Around 60 firefighters from Oberbipp, Bipp and Jurasüdfuss were deployed. After several hours, they managed to bring the fire under control and extinguish it completely. A total of 17 people in the building had to be evacuated. Three neighboring houses were also evacuated for safety reasons.

Two residents were injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. Several other people had to be medically checked on site due to suspected smoke inhalation. Together with the emergency services, the municipality organized alternative accommodation for those affected.

House was badly damaged

The apartment building was severely damaged by the fire and is currently uninhabitable. In addition to the fire department, four ambulance teams, a Rega helicopter, an emergency doctor, the Care Team Canton Bern and several services of the cantonal police were deployed to support the emergency services.

The police, under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire. There are indications of the identity of the deceased child, but formal identification is still pending. The Rössliweg and surrounding roads remained closed during the fire-fighting work.