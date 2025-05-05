René Osterwalder died in Pöschwies prison (archive photo). KEYSTONE

René Osterwalder had become known as a "baby torturer" in the 1990s. Now he has died in Pöschwies prison with the support of an euthanasia organization.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you René Osterwalder became known as a "baby torturer" in the 1990s.

He took his own life at the end of April 2025. Show more

René Osterwalder is dead. The Zurich Directorate of Justice and Home Affairs confirmed to the online portal "20 Minuten" that Osterwalder died on 16 April 2025 in the Pöschwies correctional facility - with the support of an euthanasia organization.

Osterwalder had become known as a "baby torturer" in the 1990s. He had severely abused infants and filmed his actions. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison in 1998 and imprisoned in the Pöschwies penal institution.

The case caused horror throughout Switzerland at the time. The brutality of the crimes and the pictures he had taken of them caused a huge public outcry. The father of three was considered one of the most hated men in Switzerland.

After serving his sentence, Osterwalder remained in custody because he was considered dangerous. Now, at the age of 71, he has put an end to his life - with legal help from outside. It is currently not known which euthanasia organization was involved.

A former fellow inmate made the death public to "20 Minuten". The justice department confirmed the incident on Monday. No further details of the circumstances have yet been provided.