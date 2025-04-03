View into the courtroom of the criminal court in Lucerne. (archive photo) sda

In Lucerne, a childcare worker abused a three-year-old girl. He has now been sentenced for this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A daycare center employee abused a three-year-old girl in the Lucerne region.

The court sentenced the accused to two years and eleven months in prison.

The man must serve eleven months, 24 months were given, with a probationary period of two years. Show more

An employee of a daycare center has been sentenced to a partial prison term by the Lucerne Criminal Court for abusing a three-year-old girl. The 30-year-old is no longer allowed to work with minors.

The accused was the deputy manager of a daycare center in 2023. According to the indictment, he touched a three-year-old girl's genital area and also made pornographic recordings with a cell phone.

The criminal court found the German citizen guilty of multiple sexual acts with a child, multiple acts of defilement and multiple acts of pornography. He was also found guilty because a few grams of cocaine were found on him.

No expulsion from the country

The court sentenced the accused to a prison term of two years and eleven months. The man must serve eleven months, 24 months were suspended with a probation period of two years. A fine of 100 francs was also imposed.

No expulsion from the country was imposed. However, the court banned the accused from working with minors in a professional or organized capacity outside of work for life. In addition, the accused must undergo therapy to come to terms with his crime.

The verdict is final. It was reached in summary proceedings because the accused accepted the allegations and the sanction requested by the public prosecutor's office. The online platform "Zentralplus" first reported on the verdict on Thursday.