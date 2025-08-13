August 14, 2025

In cooperation with the responsible cantonal enforcement authority, the company SN Ecommerce LLP is recalling the "Therapy swing for children" of the brand TheKiddoSpace. The following information was published by the authorities' website Recall Swiss.

All versions sold between November 16, 2023 and March 6, 2025 via the website Kiddospace.de are affected. The swings were offered in different colors and with motif prints and were each sold with a blue bag with logo, assembly material and white wash bag.

The "Therapy swing for children" from TheKiddoSpace is being recalled due to the risk of strangulation. Recall Swiss/ZVG

The flexible fabric of the swing can form loops during use in which a child's head or neck can become entangled. This can lead to strangulation and, in the worst case, suffocation. Children are particularly at risk.

Consumers should no longer use the product and dispose of it. After disposal, a full refund of the purchase price or a voucher of the same value can be requested from TheKiddoSpace.