Petar Marjanović
13.8.2025
Current product recalls and food warnings in Switzerland: If products pose a health risk, authorities or manufacturers recall them. blue News provides information on current recalls here.
13.08.2025, 14:06
15.08.2025, 10:27
Petar Marjanović
August 14, 2025
Choking hazard: therapy swing for children from TheKiddoSpace
In cooperation with the responsible cantonal enforcement authority, the company SN Ecommerce LLP is recalling the "Therapy swing for children" of the brand TheKiddoSpace. The following information was published by the authorities' website Recall Swiss.
All versions sold between November 16, 2023 and March 6, 2025 via the website Kiddospace.de are affected. The swings were offered in different colors and with motif prints and were each sold with a blue bag with logo, assembly material and white wash bag.
The flexible fabric of the swing can form loops during use in which a child's head or neck can become entangled. This can lead to strangulation and, in the worst case, suffocation. Children are particularly at risk.
Consumers should no longer use the product and dispose of it. After disposal, a full refund of the purchase price or a voucher of the same value can be requested from TheKiddoSpace.
August 13, 2025
Recall: Brie Mariotte due to listeria
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) is issuing a warning about individual batches of the French cheese "Brie Mariotte". Listeria (Listeria monocytogenes) was found in the affected products.
These are bacteria that usually only cause mild symptoms in healthy people, but can be dangerous or even fatal for pregnant women, newborns and people with a weakened immune system.
Batches C5153087 (use by date July 30, 2025), C5161090 (August 6, 2025) and C5168135 (August 13, 2025) are affected. The cheese was sold at various retailers.
The FSVO recommends not eating and disposing of these batches. The manufacturer "Laiteries Réunies Genève" has already withdrawn the affected products from sale.
August 12, 2025
Apricot kernels: high hydrocyanic acid content possible
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against "apricot kernels sweet dried" of the brand Naturkost F&S Furchat and Sakir with a best-before date of March 31, 2026. The product was sold at various retailers and immediately withdrawn from the market.
Tests revealed greatly increased levels of hydrogen cyanide (prussic acid). This natural substance in apricot kernels can cause severe poisoning.
The FSVO advises not to eat the affected products. If you suspect poisoning, you should contact Tox Info Suisse (Tel. 145) or a doctor immediately.
August 7, 2025
"I AM" cleaning cloths at Migros
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against cleansing wipes for normal & combination skin of the brand I AM (article number 5266.315, batch 5159723). The wipes were sold throughout Switzerland in Migros stores and in the Migros online store.
The bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae was detected in the wipes. It can cause skin irritation or infections in sensitive people. People with a weakened immune system or skin injuries are particularly at risk.
Do not use affected products. A specialist should be consulted if you are unsure after using the product.
June 25, 2025
Recall due to undeclared allergen in Coop ice cream
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against "Coop Rahmglace Schokolade" in the 900 ml pack with a best-before date of February 15, 2027. Only this date is affected. The ice cream was sold in Coop supermarkets, Coop City department stores and on Coop.ch.
The product was found to contain undeclared hazelnuts. There is a health risk for people with a hazelnut allergy, but consumption is safe for everyone else.
The FSVO advises allergy sufferers not to eat the ice cream in question. The product has been withdrawn from sale.