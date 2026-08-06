A herd of mother cows attacked a 64-year-old hiker and his two children on the Tannenbodenalp. The children were able to escape into the woods; the father was seriously injured and flown to the hospital by Rega.

Incident at the Tannenbodenalp Children Flee Into the Woods — Father of Mother Cows Attacked

Here's what it's all about On Wednesday afternoon, a herd of mother cows attacked a family on a hiking trail.

The two children fled to a nearby forest.

The 64-year-old father was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by Rega. Summary created with

A hike on the Tannenbodenalp ended with a family being hospitalized. A 64-year-old man was walking along a hiking trail with his two children on Wednesday afternoon when a herd of cows with their calves attacked the three of them.

The children were able to flee to a nearby forest. The father was seriously injured by the cows, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the emergency call and dispatch center received a report of the incident. After receiving initial medical care, Rega airlifted the injured person to a hospital.

The statement does not explain why the animals attacked the family or how many cows were involved. The police also did not provide any information about the ages of the two children.

The affected hiking trail has since been fenced off.