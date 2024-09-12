Zurich Children's Hospital is suffering from a lack of staff. sda (Archivbild)

In Switzerland, schoolchildren with behavioral problems often wait months for treatment. While families and schools are under pressure, pediatricians are struggling with overcrowded waiting lists.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of children are waiting to be assessed in Swiss children's hospitals. The waiting time can take more than a year.

Children with school and attention problems are particularly affected.

With increasing diagnoses of developmental disorders and a shortage of specialist staff, the pressure on hospitals is growing.

Experts criticize the lack of political support and warn of the long-term costs. Show more

Schoolchildren with behavioral problems pose enormous challenges for parents, teachers and the healthcare system. Although the children are usually assessed and, if necessary, treated to relieve the burden on their environment, the reality is different: many families are faced with months of waiting before they even receive a diagnosis.

According to a report by SRF, the situation in Switzerland is particularly precarious - thousands of children are currently waiting to find out whether they need treatment for ADHD or other developmental disorders.

Oskar Jenni, Head of Developmental Pediatrics at the University Children's Hospital Zurich, describes the scale of the problem on the radio show "HeuteMorgen": "There are around 2,000 children on the waiting list for developmental pediatrics at the Children's Hospital Zurich."

Children overwhelm teachers in the classroom

According to Jenni, the average waiting time is more than a year. A duration that is also reflected in other cantons, as a survey by SRF shows. Children with school and attention problems are particularly affected. The more serious the suspected disorder, the quicker it is investigated - but this does not apply to all cases.

"It's not just the children and families who suffer, but the schools are also under a lot of pressure," Jenni continues. While children without a diagnosis stand out in class and overwhelm teachers, there is a lack of quick solutions. However, a thorough assessment is essential and can take up to eight hours - a process that requires time and expertise.

One of the main reasons for the long waiting times is the lack of specialist staff. The number of diagnosed developmental disorders is increasing, but the capacity of paediatricians to carry out such assessments is not keeping pace.

Criticism of the policy

"We need to increase the number of staff," says Jenni. But that is easier said than done, as outpatient services in Switzerland are insufficiently remunerated. "This is nothing new. I don't understand why politicians aren't addressing the issue," criticizes the experienced paediatrician.

Jenni sees the neglect of children's welfare as a problem for society as a whole. "In ageing societies, the welfare of children tends to fall into a political blind spot." Without the necessary investment in childhood, he warns, the situation will become significantly more expensive in a few years' time.