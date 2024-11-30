The men were sentenced in Horgen district court. sda

A Chilean gang makes off with over 200,000 francs in Zurich. They now receive prison sentences and expulsions from the country. The judge chooses clear words.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five defendants - three men and two women - committed at least twelve burglaries in and around Zurich in seven weeks.

According to the NZZ, the total damage amounts to over 200,000 Swiss francs and the legal costs to a further 300,000 Swiss francs.

The women will be deported to Chile in the coming weeks, the men will follow after serving their prison sentences. Show more

In Zurich, a Chilean gang was sentenced to prison for a series of burglaries. The five accused - three men and two women - committed at least twelve burglaries in and around Zurich in seven weeks. Their loot ranged from jewelry and cash to unusual items such as antique Bibles and a back brace. According to the NZZ, the total loss amounts to over 200,000 francs and the legal costs to a further 300,000 francs.

According to the indictment, a 46-year-old painter who has lived in Zurich for ten years was the head of the gang. He is said to have recruited the burglars, scouted out crime scenes and provided them with tools and inconspicuous clothing.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man himself did not actively participate in the burglaries, but acted as a coordinator and claimed part of the loot. "Without him, the whole thing would not have happened", explained the judge in Horgen ZH. The painter was sentenced to 40 months in prison and an eight-year ban from the country.

Judge chooses clear words

An accomplice, who received a 30-month prison sentence and was also banned from the country, cooperated with the investigators and heavily incriminated the alleged organizer. "He was cooperative, the confession meant that the gang coordinator could be convicted," said the judge. At the same time, he made it clear that the other defendants also bore responsibility. The two women in the gang were sentenced to prison terms of 27 and 29 months and also expelled from the country - for six years.

At the end of the trial, the judge addressed the defendants directly: "Do you see what you have caused with your actions? Not only for those affected, into whose most private sphere you have intruded, but also what your actions have cost the people of Zurich?" The men remained silent, while the judge continued: "You caused costs of well over 300,000 francs. We know that we will never get this money back."

The women will be deported to Chile in the coming weeks, the men will follow after serving their sentences. The painter's defence lawyer announced an appeal and criticized the fact that his client had been convicted on the basis of "speculation and vague evidence". The presumption of innocence applies to him until a final conviction is handed down.

The judge himself declared at the end of the trial: "As a representative of Switzerland, I hope I never have to see you again."