The car was totaled in the accident. Staatsanwaltschaft Luzern

On Wednesday evening, there was a traffic accident between a car and a train at a level crossing in Horw LU. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Dominik Müller

There was an accident between a train and a car in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday evening in which three people were injured. This is according to a statement from the Lucerne public prosecutor's office.

A 45-year-old tourist from the People's Republic of China was traveling by car on Altsagenstrasse in the direction of Horw. When he wanted to turn towards Hergiswil at the level crossing, he apparently overlooked the alternating flashing light.

While crossing the level crossing, the barriers lowered, causing the vehicle to come to a standstill on the tracks. Despite emergency braking, an approaching train was unable to prevent a collision. The car was hit by the train, flung away and overturned to the side.

The 45-year-old driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by the 144 ambulance service.

There were around 80 passengers on the train - they were uninjured. The total damage to property is estimated at around 120,000 Swiss francs.