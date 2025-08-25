A Baidu robotaxi on the road in the Chinese megacity of Chongqing. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/VCG

The Chinese technology company Baidu wants to bring driverless vehicles to Europe from Switzerland. According to a Baidu manager, its robotaxis will be driving on Swiss roads in 2026 - but not in Zurich, but in the countryside.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Chinese internet company Baidu wants to make inroads into the Swiss and European markets with its self-driving cars.

The first robotaxis are expected to be on the road in Switzerland from 2026.

However, unlike in China, the vehicles will not be on the road in urban areas, but in the countryside. Show more

Yong Gessner, European Head of the Baidu Intelligent Driving Group, told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper that the Group sees potential for Switzerland in peripheral regions. According to Gessner, there will be no robotaxis on the road in the city of Zurich, where Baidu is based. The group does not want to be present where there is already a service. "We want to supplement the existing service," said the European boss. "If we were to drive our vehicles to Zurich's main station, we wouldn't create any added value, just more congestion," said Gessner.

The specific offer would depend on the partner company and its wishes. The aim is to cooperate with an established local mobility partner. "We can't name any names," said Gessner when asked by the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" about the fact that, according to the "Wall Street Journal", Postbus is to be the local partner in Switzerland. Baidu is in talks with several potential partners, said the head of Robotaxis for the European market.

Start of operations planned for 2026

According to Gessner, the exact launch date also depends on the partners. The company plans to have the vehicles operating in Switzerland and Europe as early as next year. Initially, safety drivers will be involved, he said. Part of the quality process is that the cars must have completed a certain number of kilometers before being approved for commercial operation.

Baidu is already putting vehicles specially designed for robotaxi operation on the road in several Chinese cities under the Apollo Go brand.

The Chinese technology group Baidu is setting up shop in Zurich. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

"Attractive location for top talent"

Baidu chose Switzerland as its entry point into the European market partly due to the country's stability. Zurich is the European center for artificial intelligence, said the representative of the technology group. It is also close to ETH Zurich and the university. "Zurich is one of the world's most attractive locations for top talent," said Gessner. He did not specify how many employees would be working in Zurich. The aim is to start small and grow steadily.