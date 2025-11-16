Dubai chocolate is a thing of the past, the new trend is Matcha Strawberry Latte. Lindt has sold the new, limited edition chocolate exclusively. blue News was there and tried the new hype chocolate.

Yannik Tschan

Lindt tries its hand at a new trend with "Tokyo Style Chocolate"

The chocolate tastes like white chocolate with strawberry

At 10 a.m., the time had come and the first "Tokyo Style Chocolate" was handed over to a happy customer. However, she had already been waiting outside the closed door in Kilchberg since 5.30 a.m. to get her hands on the first chocolate.

Lindt is now trying to continue what started last year with the "Dubai Chocolate" hype.

The chocolate bar was only available to buy exclusively on November 15 - for a hefty 14.95 francs per bar. This included a matcha strawberry latte drink and a handwritten card with your own name in Japanese calligraphy. Reason enough for hundreds of chocolate fans to travel to Kilchberg on Lake Zurich.

Matcha latte is the new Dubai chocolate

This summer, matcha latte experienced a huge hype, not least thanks to social media. The drink can now also be found in many cafés, especially in cities.

"Matcha" is Japanese and translates as "ground tea" - and that's exactly what it is. Green tea is first ground and then whisked with a little water and a bamboo whisk until frothy. Add milk and the trendy drink is ready. Strawberry puree is often mixed in to create the matcha strawberry latte.

The new product from Lindt is most reminiscent of strawberry-flavored white chocolate. There is also the bitter note of matcha, although this taste is only very faintly present.

The handmade bars are strictly limited and were only sold in the Lindt store today. According to Lindt, it is still unclear whether the product will be available in stores in the future.

