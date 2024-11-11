The chocolate streetcar has been running through Zurich since 2012. Screenshot vbz

Confiserie Honold's chocolate streetcar is running through the city of Zurich again. But this year the prices are twice as high as in 2019, partly due to a new design.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Confiserie Honold's chocolate streetcar has been running through the city of Zurich since 2012.

You can sample chocolate here for 30 minutes.

But now the confectionery has doubled the ticket price. Show more

Since last Friday, Confiserie Honold's chocolate streetcar has been running through the city of Zurich again. You can sample chocolate for 30 minutes.

This year, however, the prices are not so good. A ticket for adults costs 45 francs, one for children aged two to 12 35 francs. In 2019, adults paid 20 francs and children up to the age of 16 10 francs. There was therefore a considerable price increase.

A woman from the city of Zurich toldZüriToday: "Ten years ago, a ticket for adults cost five francs."

Honold justifies increase with new design

Confiserie Honold confirmed the latest price increase to the newspaper. The reason: "The chocolate streetcar has been completely redesigned," says the media spokesperson.

Previously, guests had boarded the streetcar, traveled through the city and sampled the chocolate along the way. "Now everything is a bit more sophisticated".

Guests are now "beautifully welcomed", says the media spokesperson. There are also personalized tables and giveaways. "In between, you are spoiled with various delicacies, where you can also taste and learn something new." It's less about "chocolate à discrétion or filling your belly".

The confectionery also justifies the price increase due to the higher prices for streetcars and raw materials.