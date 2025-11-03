The sharp price increases for chocolate are due to the exploding cocoa prices (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Migros and Lindt & Sprüngli are at loggerheads over the price of chocolate. As a result, there are currently almost no Lindt products left on Migros shelves. The cooperative is now demanding a price reduction from the Zurich-based chocolate manufacturer

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Migros is still in negotiations with Lindt & Sprüngli over chocolate prices.

According to a newspaper report, the cooperative is still unwilling to accept the high cost of Lindt products.

It is demanding a price reduction.

There are currently almost no Lindt products left on the Migros shelves Show more

Migros is still in negotiations with Lindt & Sprüngli over chocolate prices and is still not prepared to accept the high costs of Lindt products, according to a newspaper report. "We are demanding a price reduction," a Migros spokeswoman told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) on Monday in response to an inquiry.

Lindt & Sprüngli, on the other hand, argues that despite the recent decline, cost inflation is expected to continue until 2026, as the NZZ further reported.

An analysis of price data on Migros Online by the newspaper revealed that Lindt has increased chocolate prices particularly sharply. According to the analysis, a bar of Lindt Excellence chocolate now costs CHF 4.80 at Migros. At the beginning of 2024, it was only 3.15 francs, which corresponds to a price increase of more than 50 percent, according to the NZZ.

High price for raw cocoa beans

The current negotiations with Lindt & Sprüngli could have an impact on the available range throughout Switzerland, Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir told CH Media newspapers last week.

Migros cannot yet say when the talks will be concluded, she added. The fact is that there are currently almost no Lindt products left on Migros shelves.

According to the NZZ, the main reason for the high chocolate prices is the fact that the global market price for the raw material cocoa beans has been "going crazy" since the beginning of 2024. At that time, the price shot up from 4,000 to over 10,000 dollars per tonne due to poor harvests in West Africa. Since then, it has fluctuated strongly, but is now back at around 6,000 dollars.

More videos from the department