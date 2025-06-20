Phase red in Brienz GRChristian Gartmann: "Don't go there, it's damn dangerous"
Lea Oetiker
20.6.2025
Phase red applies again in Brienz GR: the village is closed until further notice due to an acute risk of landslides - up to 2.2 million cubic meters of rock could fall into the valley.
20.06.2025, 12:10
20.06.2025, 14:35
Lea Oetiker
Liveticker
New posts
Liveticker closed
2.32 pm
The press conference is over
At the end, Gartmann says: "We very much regret these measures".
The press conference is now over.
2.30 pm
Is it still a mountain?
Is the rock above Brienz still a mountain or a pile of rubble? "Both," says Schneider. "It's a mountain that's about to turn into a pile of rubble," says geologist Schneider. Gartmann recalls a guided tour for journalists. "Everything around us is sliding. Even the village, all the houses, all the pipes have slid with it," he said at the time.
2.26 pm
What is the time horizon?
Journalists can now ask their questions. What is the time horizon? "Weeks rather than days," says Schneider. "But the weather plays a big role."
2.19 pm
Gartmann: "It's damn dangerous"
What does phase red mean? "Representation ban," says Gartmann. "Don't go there, it's not safe. Respect this ban. It's damn dangerous to be there."
The prohibition on substitution is strictly enforced; if a person is caught, they can be fined up to 5,000 francs.
Brienz hazard map
2.16 pm
Christian Garmann: "We are banning access to the entire area - for safety reasons"
Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipal management staff, now speaks: "We are banning access to the entire area - for safety reasons. It's dangerous, we don't know how quickly a crash like this can happen. But it could take 20 seconds. We can't take that risk."
The 2.2 million cubic meters are a really large mass, Gartmann continues.
The municipality's management team does not expect the Albula line to be affected.
14:09
Stefan Schneider: "Then we get nervous"
During rainfall, the speed of movement of the landslide increases significantly. According to Schneider, they slow down again in dry phases. As the speed increases, so does the risk of a break-off. "Something is brewing," says Schneider.
The speed of the landslide increases as soon as it rains. When it is dry, they decrease again, as Schneider says. The higher the velocities, the more likely it is that the landslide will break off. "Something is brewing."
13:03
Stefan Schneider: "The 'Plateau East' is accelerating"
Stefan Schneider, geologist at the ETH, now speaks. He shows a picture of Brienz and which areas are of particular concern to the municipality. "The 'Plateau Ost' has been accelerating for several weeks, something has come loose. It has something to do with the rainfall at Pentecost and the beginning of June. We can't rule out the possibility of these masses of rock falling soon," he says.
"In the worst-case scenario, a total of 2.2 million cubic meters of rock could fall," says Schneider. It is also possible that smaller rockfalls could occur. These could also cause the island to move
2 p.m.
The press conference begins
The press conference begins at 2 pm. The municipality provides information on the current situation. Christian Gartmann, spokesman for the municipal management staff, moderates geologist Stefan Schneider.
In Brienz GR, phase red applies again. The "Plateau" area above the village has accelerated considerably since the winter and the rainfall of the past six weeks, the municipality explains in a press release.
"The risk of a major landslide and a rapid flow of debris has increased significantly. The village can therefore no longer be accessed regularly until further notice," it continues.
According to the authorities, in a worst-case scenario, up to 2.2 million cubic meters of rock could fall down to the village and on towards Albula, causing serious damage.
There are now new safety rules for farmers: Computers show that boulders can roll up to 700 meters. The village of Brienz/Brinzauls and the meadows up to the Rhaetian Railway line are located in this area. The meadows outside this area may continue to be used by farmers.
The municipality provides information on the current situation. The press conference live on blue News.