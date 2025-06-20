13:03

Stefan Schneider, geologist at the ETH, now speaks. He shows a picture of Brienz and which areas are of particular concern to the municipality. "The 'Plateau Ost' has been accelerating for several weeks, something has come loose. It has something to do with the rainfall at Pentecost and the beginning of June. We can't rule out the possibility of these masses of rock falling soon," he says.

"In the worst-case scenario, a total of 2.2 million cubic meters of rock could fall," says Schneider. It is also possible that smaller rockfalls could occur. These could also cause the island to move