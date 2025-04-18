Christiane Brunner, former trade union president from Geneva, member of the Council of States and SP president, has died at the age of 78. KEYSTONE

Former member of the Council of States and SP President Christiane Brunner has died. The Geneva trade unionist was 78 years old. Her family confirmed media reports to Keystone-SDA on Friday.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The trade unionist and former SP president Christiane Brunner has died at the age of 78.

The Geneva politician shaped the women's movement in Switzerland. In particular, her non-election to the Federal Council in 1993 went down in history.

Brunner died on Friday morning, the son of the former member of the National Council and Council of States confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. Show more

Trade unionist, lawyer, social democrat, feminist: Christiane Brunner shaped the political landscape of Switzerland in the 1990s like hardly any other woman, writes "Le Temps" in an obituary.

Her face and unwavering determination were emblematic of an era of social upheaval. Born in Geneva, she died at the age of 78, according to her family.

Brunner was involved in politics at various levels for decades: as a member of the Geneva Grand Council, later as a member of the National Council, a member of the Council of States and President of the Swiss Social Democratic Party from 2000 to 2004.

Her political career began back in the 1980s and was closely linked to the issues of equality, labor law and social security.

Social democratic lawyer from a conservative background

In her apartment in Geneva in 2021, she spoke about June 14 - the date of the women's strike - as a moment of deep personal emotion. After retiring from politics in 2007, she made no recommendations for current feminist struggles.

Her childhood was characterized by deprivation. She rarely spoke about it, but did mention a violent father and a conservative home. Her mother wanted to make her a cashier at Migros after school. However, a dedicated teacher secretly entered her into a scholarship competition - the start of a remarkable educational and professional career. Brunner studied law, specialized in labour and social law and worked closely with trade unions.

Politicized by the student movement of the late 1960s, she joined the SP - in her opinion the only party with a genuine equality perspective. In 1982 she became President of the Federation of Public Services, in 1992 she took over the leadership of the Metal and Watch Workers' Federation and later led its merger with the Construction and Industrial Syndicate to form today's Unia.

Low point: prevented from being elected to the Federal Council

Brunner was not only a fighter, but also a bridge builder. Rumor has it that as SP president she cultivated a constructive relationship with Ueli Maurer, then president of the SVP. Even her deeply religious mother, who saw her daughter as a "she-devil", voted for her - along with her entire church community.

She experienced her most significant political trauma in 1993 when, as an official SP candidate for the Federal Council, she was passed over by parliament in favor of a man from her own party. This affront marked a low point, but also a turning point in the Swiss gender discourse.

With the death of Christiane Brunner, Switzerland has lost an indomitable fighter for equality and social justice - a woman whose life had a lasting impact on the political fabric of the country.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from this section